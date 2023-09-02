Hoan Bridge photoshoot? Group illegally stops, walks in traffic
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin DOT cameras captured a half-dozen cars stopped in the middle of Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 2.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. A group of people was seen getting out, some of them standing in traffic, before one person ran across all three southbound lanes and started taking pictures or videos.
The sheriff's office reminds the public that it's not only dangerous to stop on the freeway and walk into traffic – but also illegal. If the group is caught, they will likely be cited for disorderly conduct and fined up to $180.