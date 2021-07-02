Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery; 2 now charged

Two 20-year-old Milwaukee men are accused in an attempted robbery incident at the Hilton Milwaukee Center Center on Monday, June 28. The accused are Muse Mohamed and Eric Burrell Jr. They face the following criminal counts:

Attempt armed robbery (Mohamed)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater (Mohamed)

Bail jumping (Mohamed - two counts)

Attempt armed robbery - as a party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater (Burrell)

Muse Mohamed

Eric Burrell

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the Hilton Milwaukee City Center on W. Wisconsin Avenue on Monday, June 28. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Burrell in the hotel lobby suffering from two gunshot wounds. The officers were directed to a hotel room.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, they heard "yelling and someone striking another person." Officers got inside the hotel room and found three persons -- including Mohamed. Officers questioned one of the persons -- who indicated he was in town on business with his friend (the second person) and were staying at the hotel. The person told police he "invited a female friend over." When the woman arrived, "two males entered the room," the complaint says. One was identified as Mohamed, who had a handgun -- the other was Burrell who "had a red ski mask covering his face." The person told police "Mohamed pointed the firearm towards him and told him to get to his knees. (The person" said he believed that he was being robbed. (The person tackled "Mr. Mohamed grabbing the firearm. During the struggle over the firearm, the gun went off. (The person) said that they held Mr. Mohamed in the room until the police arrived and he did not know what happened to the other individual," the complaint says. Additionally, the complaint says Mohamed "was being restrained in the room when police arrived.

Attempted robbery, shooting at Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Mohamed made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, July 1. Cash bond was set at $50,000. Mohamed is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 9.

Online court records indicate Burrell remains hospitalized.