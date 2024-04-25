Highway 100 resurfacing, bridge project in Oak Creek

article

Nearly $2.5 million in state funds has been approved for a resurfacing project on Highway 100 from Shepard Avenue to WIS 32 in Oak Creek.

Work is scheduled to begin on the project on Friday, April 26.

Improvements include:

Resurfacing of pavement with asphalt.

Traffic signal improvements at Nicholson Road.

Replace eastbound bridge deck over railroad and repaint structure.

Reseal westbound bridge deck over railroad.

Traffic impacts

Stage 1: Late April – Early August

Eastbound WIS 100 will be closed from Shepard Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.Detour will utilize 6 Mile Road (WIS 38 / County G / WIS 31 / WIS 32)

Westbound traffic will be maintained.

Stage 2: Early August – Early fall

WIS 100 will be closed in both directions from Shepard Avenue to WIS 32 for 30 days from approx. early August to early fall.Detour will utilize 6 Mile Road (WIS 38 / County G / WIS 31 / WIS 32)

Traffic will be able to cross WIS 100 at all cross streets.

Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained throughout project.

Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.