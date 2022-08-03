Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to parade massacre charges

The suspected gunman behind the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all 117 felony charges in the deadly attack.

Robert Crimo III, 21, appeared at the Lake County Courthouse Wednesday where his attorney entered the plea nearly a month after the mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded at least 48 others in Highland Park.

Crimo was indicted two weeks ago on the charges. They include three counts for each person who died, and counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each person wounded that day.

He faces natural life in prison if convicted of two or more of the murder charges.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Robert E. Crimo III, walks in to the courtroom during a hearing in Lake County court Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

After his arrest, Crimo allegedly confessed to his actions while being interviewed by police, and said that he dressed up like a girl and covered his tattoos with make-up because people would recognize him.

He allegedly told police that he used the stairway to get to the rooftop and looked down his sights, aimed and opened fire at people across the street, prosecutors said.

After driving to Wisconsin following the Highland Park parade shooting, Crimo returned to Illinois because he felt he was not prepared to pull off another shooting, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.



After an hours-long extensive search, police were able to take Crimo into custody at about 6:25 p.m. during a traffic stop by a North Chicago police officer.

Later, Crimo also identified himself and the weapon on still images from surveillance video.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo had "carefully planned" the attack for weeks.

Crimo's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 1.