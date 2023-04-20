Highland Park to be 'Harley Park;' H-D Foundation pays for naming rights

article

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution on Thursday, April 20 to accept $350,000 from the Harley-Davidson Foundation in exchange for renaming "Highland Park" to "Harley Park."

The agreement provides $250,000 for park improvements with an additional $100,000 earmarked for maintenance over the next decade, a news release says.

Highland Park is a little more than three acres of green space located just to the southwest of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company headquarters on W. Juneau Avenue. It is adjacent to several surface parking lots which the Harley-Davidson Foundation is redeveloping into "The Hub" a community park and multi-use event space.

Heatherwick Studios rendering of "The Hub" public park to be located at Harley-Davidson's Juneau Avenue headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)

The news release says while ownership and control of Highland Park will remain with Milwaukee County Parks, the Harley-Davidson Foundation's investment provides for infrastructure improvements that Milwaukee County Parks otherwise could not afford.

Reaction

Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Peter Burgelis

"I’m grateful for the Harley-Davidson Foundation's support in recognizing the pressing need for investment in our underfunded parks. Their generosity combined with the input and feedback from neighbors is invaluable. This highlights the power of collaboration and partnership in driving positive change and creates a brighter future for our community."

Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith

"This investment in our community is a testament to what collective efforts between local government and businesses can achieve. We look forward to working closely with the Harley-Davidson Foundation to bring this vision to life and create a park that will be a source of pride and enjoyment for our community for years to come."

Harley-Davidson Foundation President Tori Termaat

"We're excited to partner with Milwaukee County and invest in developing this area, especially given Harley-Davidson's historic connection to Milwaukee. We look forward to creating a lasting positive impact and a space that brings joy and pride to the community."