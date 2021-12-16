High winds down trees, knock out power; warning in effect until 9am

Strong winds knocked out power and toppled trees across southeast Wisconsin overnight.

A large tree was blocking the road near 89th and Good Hope in Milwaukee County Thursday morning. Another tree was found uprooted near 39th and Clybourn.

Additionally, police are currently monitoring a situation at 35th and Pabst – as two trees fell on power lines.

A high wind warning remains in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m.

Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

We Energies mobile app Free

Online at we-energies.com/OutageManagement

Call 800-662-4797 and follow the automated prompts

For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.

Downed lines

If customers come across a downed line, they should always assume it is energized. Customers should stay at least 25 feet away from the line and contact We Energies or local law enforcement as soon as possible.