Expand / Collapse search

Herd immunity: UW Health experts explain what it is, how we get there

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. - UW Health experts offered insight on Monday, May 3 into what herd immunity is and how we are doing on getting there in the United States and Wisconsin.

A news release from UW Health says herd immunity occurs when enough people in a community are immune to a certain infectious disease that the disease can no longer effectively spread from person to person within that community, essentially giving protection to everyone. In other words, herd immunity can be reached when persons infected with COVID-19, on average, infect fewer than one person each, so that the disease eventually dies out.

UW Health

This immunity can occur through mitigation efforts, mass infection and/or mass vaccination. Mitigation efforts include mask-wearing, physical distancing, and frequent hand washing, and are critical while COVID-19 continues to spread.

Experts say the U.S. could reach herd immunity when 70% to 90% of the population is vaccinated. As of April 29, 30% of people in the U.S., roughly 100 million people, are considered fully vaccinated. In Wisconsin, as of April 28, 34.6% or 2 million people are considered fully vaccinated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials say these numbers are positive, but it means we have a long way to go. For one thing, until a vaccine is approved for children, about 20% of the population is ineligible.

Oneida Casino shooting: Victims, shooter ID’d by law enforcement
slideshow

Oneida Casino shooting: Victims, shooter ID’d by law enforcement

Law enforcement identified on Monday, May 3 the victims of the Oneida Casino shooting that happened in Ashwaubenon on Saturday night.

Oconomowoc warehouse shooting: No motive determined, officials say
slideshow

Oconomowoc warehouse shooting: No motive determined, officials say

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, May 3 that along with the City of Oconomowoc Police Department they have concluded their investigation into the double homicide that occurred at Roundy's Distribution Center on March 16.

COVID vaccines offered during Bucks game

The Bucks offered a new opportunity to fans and team employees to receive a COVID vaccine at Fiserv Forum.