Herd immunity: UW Health experts explain what it is, how we get there

UW Health experts offered insight on Monday, May 3 into what herd immunity is and how we are doing on getting there in the United States and Wisconsin.

A news release from UW Health says herd immunity occurs when enough people in a community are immune to a certain infectious disease that the disease can no longer effectively spread from person to person within that community, essentially giving protection to everyone. In other words, herd immunity can be reached when persons infected with COVID-19, on average, infect fewer than one person each, so that the disease eventually dies out.

This immunity can occur through mitigation efforts, mass infection and/or mass vaccination. Mitigation efforts include mask-wearing, physical distancing, and frequent hand washing, and are critical while COVID-19 continues to spread.

Experts say the U.S. could reach herd immunity when 70% to 90% of the population is vaccinated. As of April 29, 30% of people in the U.S., roughly 100 million people, are considered fully vaccinated. In Wisconsin, as of April 28, 34.6% or 2 million people are considered fully vaccinated.

Officials say these numbers are positive, but it means we have a long way to go. For one thing, until a vaccine is approved for children, about 20% of the population is ineligible.