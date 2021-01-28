Expand / Collapse search

Helping moms: Running a successful business while maintaining life balance

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Helping moms: Running a successful business while maintaining life balance

The Founding Moms is a global collective of offline masterminds and online resources where mom entrepreneurs.

Helping moms have it all -- running a successful business while maintaining that important life balance. The Founding Moms is a global collective of offline masterminds and online resources where mom entrepreneurs can exchange, connect and learn from one another. They just launched a branch in Milwaukee. 
 
•    Unlike many formal, stiff and expensive networking groups for entrepreneurs, we’re comprised of real women making a difference and having fun doing it. 
•    We dress casually. As a momma it’s a requirement. 
•    We talk about opportunities to help our business grow. 
•    We share tips, we listen to expert advice and we come back for more. 
•    We create relationships, promote deeper connections and engage in ways distinct from the daily online blur. 
•    None of us have any idea what we’re doing but we’re doing it anyway.
The Founding Exchange: MKE meets the 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month from 8pm to 9pm. Meeting virtually for now. We’ll eventually meet at The Hive. 
 
Additional FMC resources: 
•    Webinars
•    Quarterly Bootcamps
•    Video Courses
•    Forum 
•    Business Coaching Program
•    Virtual Help Program
 
The code onefree can be used when you sign up for a FREE month of Founding Moms!

If you're interested in learning more, click here.