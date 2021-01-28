Helping moms: Running a successful business while maintaining life balance

Helping moms have it all -- running a successful business while maintaining that important life balance. The Founding Moms is a global collective of offline masterminds and online resources where mom entrepreneurs can exchange, connect and learn from one another. They just launched a branch in Milwaukee.



• Unlike many formal, stiff and expensive networking groups for entrepreneurs, we’re comprised of real women making a difference and having fun doing it.

• We dress casually. As a momma it’s a requirement.

• We talk about opportunities to help our business grow.

• We share tips, we listen to expert advice and we come back for more.

• We create relationships, promote deeper connections and engage in ways distinct from the daily online blur.

• None of us have any idea what we’re doing but we’re doing it anyway.

The Founding Exchange: MKE meets the 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month from 8pm to 9pm. Meeting virtually for now. We’ll eventually meet at The Hive.



Additional FMC resources:

• Webinars

• Quarterly Bootcamps

• Video Courses

• Forum

• Business Coaching Program

• Virtual Help Program



The code onefree can be used when you sign up for a FREE month of Founding Moms!

If you're interested in learning more, click here.