Heavy rain causes flooding, closes roads in southeast Wisconsin

Rain continues to spread northward through southern and central Wisconsin Monday, Feb. 27. The rain is expected to taper off this afternoon.

Slick spots are possible toward central Wisconsin. Many areas received over an inch of rain in two hours, according to the National Weather Service. Motorists are advised to watch for ponding of water on roads.

At this time, there have been reports of flooding on the Root River Parkway in West Allis and the Oak Creek Parkway in South Milwaukee. Below are some pictures from the scene:

Oak Creek Parkway in South Milwaukee at railroad overpass.

River Parkway in West Allis between Cleveland Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue. Expand

