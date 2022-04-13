Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police standoff, 1 arrested near 27th and Vienna

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:50AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, April 13 following an hours-long tactical situation in Milwaukee. 

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area of 27th and Vienna around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, an individual fired multiple rounds towards officers. A tactical situation was established. The suspect continued to fire rounds throughout the setup, police say. 

Standoff near 28th and Vienna in Milwaukee

At approximately 6:50 a.m., the suspect was arrested. Several houses and a police vehicle were struck by the suspect's gunfire. 

No officers returned fire and no one sustained injuries from the suspect’s gunfire. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Standoff near 28th and Vienna in Milwaukee

Standoff near 28th and Vienna in Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kenosha County social media suicide lawsuit, mom fights for late son
article

Kenosha County social media suicide lawsuit, mom fights for late son

Christopher Dawley, 17, of Kenosha County, died by suicide in January 2015. A lawyer for the family says if he wasn't on social media, he'd still be alive.

Johnson inauguration as Milwaukee mayor happening Wednesday
article

Johnson inauguration as Milwaukee mayor happening Wednesday

The inauguration of Cavalier Johnson as Milwaukee mayor is set for Wednesday morning, April 13.

Brooklyn subway shooting, Wisconsin address tied to person of interest

The New York Police Department has named Frank R. James as a person of interest in a shooting on a Brooklyn subway train Tuesday morning, April 12.