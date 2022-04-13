Milwaukee police standoff, 1 arrested near 27th and Vienna

One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, April 13 following an hours-long tactical situation in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area of 27th and Vienna around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, an individual fired multiple rounds towards officers. A tactical situation was established. The suspect continued to fire rounds throughout the setup, police say.

Standoff near 28th and Vienna in Milwaukee

At approximately 6:50 a.m., the suspect was arrested. Several houses and a police vehicle were struck by the suspect's gunfire.

No officers returned fire and no one sustained injuries from the suspect’s gunfire.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Standoff near 28th and Vienna in Milwaukee

Standoff near 28th and Vienna in Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News