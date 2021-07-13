Active investigation in Racine County, police presence at 2 gas stations

Expand / Collapse search
By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Franksville
Active investigation in Racine County

There is a heavy police presence being seen at two gas stations in Racine County on Tuesday, July 13.

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - There is a heavy police presence being seen at two gas stations in Racine County on Tuesday, July 13. 

Caledonia police confirm there is an "active investigation" at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobil. 

Travel will be restricted in those areas for an undetermined time. 

Police say there is no threat to the community. 

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

