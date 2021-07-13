Active investigation in Racine County, police presence at 2 gas stations

There is a heavy police presence being seen at two gas stations in Racine County on Tuesday, July 13.

Caledonia police confirm there is an "active investigation" at the Pilot Travel Stop and Franksville Mobil.

Travel will be restricted in those areas for an undetermined time.

Active scene at Franksville truck stop

Police say there is no threat to the community.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.