Greenfield police presence; man shot near 27th and Cold Spring Road

There is a heavy police presence near 27th and Cold Spring Road Monday morning, May 1 at the border between Greenfield and Milwaukee. One man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident.

It has been a busy night for the Greenfield Police Department. At this time, we know police were also involved in a foot pursuit with a 21-year-old Milwaukee man after he fled from a traffic stop Monday morning.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. a Greenfield officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver pulled into the parking lot of Rodeway Inn & Suites – located near 27th Street and Cold Spring Road.

At some point, two officers attempted to get the man to step out of the car. He became resistant and told officers he had a gun, and he was going to shoot. The officers and the suspect got into a struggle and the suspect fled on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It is unclear if the heavy police presence is connected to the foot chase.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as more information becomes available.