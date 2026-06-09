Heat, humidity return to Milwaukee; where to cool off

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The Brief Heat index values could reach 95 to 100 degrees Wednesday in southeast Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Health Department said people should stay cool, hydrated and informed during extreme heat. Cooling sites are available across the Greater Milwaukee area for people who need an air-conditioned space.



Dangerous heat and humidity are expected to move into southeast Wisconsin this week, and Milwaukee health officials are reminding people where they can cool off.

Incoming heat wave

What we know:

FOX6 Weather Experts say this year's first heat risk for all of southeast Wisconsin arrives Wednesday, June 10. Heat index values are expected to reach the 90s, with the hottest conditions Wednesday, when heat indices could reach 95 to 100 degrees.

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The Milwaukee Health Department said extreme heat can cause serious illness and death. People are encouraged to stay cool, hydrated and informed during hot weather.

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The health department recommends slowing down, limiting physical activity and spending part of the day in air-conditioned spaces. If someone does not have air conditioning at home, officials said public places such as shopping malls, movie theaters and libraries can help.

People are also encouraged to drink plenty of water and not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

Cooling sites available

What you can do:

Cooling sites are available throughout Milwaukee County to provide relief from the heat. Additional Greater Milwaukee area cooling sites include Repairers of the Breach at 1335 W. Vliet St., Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park at 1500 E. Park Place and Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley at 3700 W. Pierce St.

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Other listed cooling sites include libraries, senior centers and community centers across Milwaukee County. County water parks, splash pads and pools are also available.

For an updated list of locations, visit Milwaukee.gov/CoolingSites or call 2-1-1.

For additional hot weather safety tips, visit Milwaukee.gov/HotWeatherSafety.