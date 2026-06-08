Southeast Wisconsin weather: High heat, humidity and storms return

article

The Brief Dangerous heat coming to southeast Wisconsin. Triple digit heat indices are favorable on Wednesday. Above average temps and high dew points can help create daily storms.



This year's first heat risk for all of southeast Wisconsin arrives on Wednesday. It will impact everyone as uncommon high temperatures and dew points will be present.

Dangerous heat

What we know:

This will pose a major risk to all individuals who are exposed to the sun, anyone without proper hydration, or air conditioning.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, it is recommended to stay cool, hydrated, and cancel outdoor activities during the heat of the day.

Heat index values are favored to reach the 90s. The hottest day will arrive on Wednesday where heat indices can reach 95°F to 100°F.

Criteria could be met for a heat advisory to be issued during this time of the week, especially as Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and dry with a chance for storms.

As winds start to shift out of the south this week, well above average temperatures will take over this entire week, with the 80s and even 90s possible.

Dew points are quickly going to surge into the oppressive feeling category, which can make it worse during sunny and dry breaks between rain and storms. Relief if looking to come from Friday into the next weekend.

Potential for strong to severe storms

What we know:

This summer-like pattern will create prime conditions for daily chances of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. There is a potential for strong to severe storms by mid to late week.

An evening storm complex is likely to bring the risk for severe weather statewide Wednesday night into early Thursday.

If storms weaken Wednesday night, that could pose a higher risk for strong storms Thursday night into early Friday.

Storms will be dependent on the atmospheric environment and the event prior, so stay tuned for updates!

Here is a look at the next 6 days as it will be hot, humid, and active with storms. Slight relief comes on Friday and into the weekend.

Your FOX6 Weather Experts for more details.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media