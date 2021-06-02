Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin is June 2

article

When temperatures climb, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself and those around you from the heat. To help encourage everyone to be prepared, Gov. Tony Evers has declared Wednesday, June 2 Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.

"Staying safe during periods of hot weather should be a top priority for everyone in the state," advised Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. "During Heat Awareness Day, I encourage people to learn how to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to react."

Those most vulnerable include very young children, the elderly, and people with heart disease or high blood pressure. Individuals who are overweight or on certain medications may also be more susceptible to illnesses during extreme heat events, according to a press release from Ready Wisconsin.

"It’s important to make sure those who are socially isolated remain safe when temperatures climb," Williams said. "Check in with elderly neighbors or those who have special medical needs to ensure they are safe."

The heat can also be dangerous for pets. Help keep them safe by limiting their time outdoors and making sure they have access to fresh drinking water.

Tips for staying safe during extreme heat:

Stay cool – Remain inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day and avoid direct sunlight.

Stay aware – Watch for signs of heat-related illnesses such as weakness, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps. If symptoms don’t improve, seek medical attention.

Stay hydrated – Drink plenty of water. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink!

Stay informed – Pay attention to local weather forecasts and extreme heat alerts.

