Heat advisory: MPS closing Summer Academy, indoor rec sites

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The Brief Due to the forecasted heat, MPS is closing its Summer Academy, Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO), and indoor Milwaukee Rec sites. The closures will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Playground sites that have splash pads and wading pools will remain open.



Milwaukee Public Schools will close its Summer Academy, Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO), and indoor Milwaukee Recreation sites on Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15 due to the heat.

What they're saying:

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community," Dr. Cassellius said. The district expects to resume normal operations on Thursday, July 16, pending updated weather conditions.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced in consultation with Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Totoraitis.

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Sites closed

What we know:

Summer Academy & Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) : All sites are completely closed. No classes or indoor activities will take place.

Milwaukee Recreation (MKE REC): All indoor MKE REC school sites are closed. However, to help families stay cool, all playground sites that include splash pads and wading pools will remain open. Children should always be supervised by an adult at splash sites and swimming pools.

Summer meals

What we know:

Meals will be available at 13 Milwaukee Recreation meal sites located around the city. Those who receive meals must remain on site to eat.

You can head to the MKE REC website to see specific locations and serving times.