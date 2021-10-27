Healthy Halloween snacks

If you're worried about how much sugar your little ones will eat this Halloween weekend, the experts at Fresh Thyme Market share ideas and advice on making snacks that are healthy and fun. Here are a few fun snacks:

Skull Salad: Cut off the top of a bell pepper, seed it, and cut out a face. Then fill with salad ingredients and a dressing of your choice Bell peppers are a great source of Vitamin C, which contains antioxidant properties and supports the immune system and iron absorption. Red produce like tomatoes are filled with lycopene, a powerful antioxidant, that may help reduce inflammation and promote gut health.

Yummy Mummy: Wrap Fresh Thyme string cheese with your favorite deli meat. Use a zoodle for "bandages" and add eyes of mini pepperoni and peppercorns. Mozzarella cheese is a great source of calcium and protein. It also is lower in fat content then other cheeses as it is typically made with skim milk. This is a great snack to ensure your kids are getting enough protein throughout the day.

Goblin Grins: Lastly, we have a sweeter snack where you can layer two slices of apple with peanut butter or sunflower seed butter between them. Position a strawberry slice for the tongue, then stud the butter layer with your kiddos favorite cereal and attach two blueberry eyeballs. Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C. They also contain polyphenols, which act as antioxidants that may help with inflammation, digestion and brain health. Nuts and seeds are protein packed, filled with heart healthy fats to fill your kiddos up and keep them full longer.

