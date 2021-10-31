Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment starts Nov. 1

The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused major life changes, and when it comes to your health, coverage is proving to be critical.

Open enrollment through healthcare.gov begins on Monday, Nov. 1. People can begin searching for new plans that could save them money – and a tax credit could reduce their premium.

Whether it's loss of job, being furloughed or just not having health insurance, now is the time to plan for well-being.

"People need to understand these are quality plans, quality deals for health care services such as your doctor visits preventive services, hospital care, emergency care of and drugs," said Darryl Means with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Means encourages people to take advantage of the marketplace open enrollment.

"We are trying to get people to understand the importance of health care, and they can find an affordable health care plan that fits their budget and fits their health needs," Means said.

Darryl Means

"We find that 4 to 5 people who go to healthcare.gov can find a plan for $10 or less," said Means.

This time around, Means said the American Rescue Plan Act is providing more financial assistance to folks who weren’t able to get incentives before; millions of people now qualify.

"People with higher incomes can now qualify for the services, as well for the health insurance financial assistance as well, so it will lower their premiums. too," Means said. "With the higher-income folks being qualified now, a lot of them can save at least $243 on your premiums every month."

Applying during the open enrollment period – which begins Monday and has been extended to end on Jan. 15, 2022 – could prove to be beneficial and cost-effective.

"We don’t want to have anyone get caught off guard here," said Means.

For more information on open enrollment, how to update personal information or select a new plan visit the Health Insurance Marketplace website.