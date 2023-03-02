Burlington chemical spill; hazmat team called

article

A chemical spill involving a 500-gallon tank in Burlington caused the Racine County Hazmat Team to respond to Lavelle Industries on Wednesday, March 1.

Authorities responded to a report of a hazmat spill with a chemical reaction involving a dip tank around 12:10 p.m.

According to the City of Burlington Fire Department, Lavelle Industries employees were evacuated, and everyone was accounted for.

Due to safety concerns, the Incident commander determined it was unsafe for fire personnel to enter the building.

As soon as Hazmat Team members arrive, the fire department said, "mitigation operations were initiated." The air quality was monitored and showed no danger to the public. Despite the spill's size, it was contained and encapsulated. Lavelle Industries was ventilated, metered and monitored – indicating no further air quality concerns.

Employees were allowed to re-enter the building at approximately 3:30 p.m.