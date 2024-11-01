Milwaukee Post Office hazmat response, suspicious letter investigation

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the USPS facility on St. Paul Ave near 2nd Street on Friday, Nov. 1, for a suspicious letter.

The Milwaukee Fire Department initially confirmed to FOX6 that it was a hazardous material (hazmat) situation.

MFD firefighters were seen suited up in protective gear and going into the employee entrance/postal vehicle-only side of the post office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The scene was cleared just before 1:30 p.m.

Scene outside the USPS facility on St. Paul Ave.

The fire department determined that the letter was not hazardous, and the investigation has been turned over to the appropriate authorities.

The United States Postal Service says that this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.