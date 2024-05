article

Streets were blocked off around Milwaukee Police Department - District 2 because of a hazmat situation on Wednesday evening, May 22.

Streets around 3rd and Lincoln are blocked off.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was on the scene until shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Scene at MPD District 2

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.