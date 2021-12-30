Hayat Pharmacy COVID testing 24/7 on Saturday, Sunday

article

Hayat Pharmacy announced that because of the surge in positive COVID-19 case and the high demand for COVID testing, they will be open 24 hours on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2 at its testing center at 807 W. Layton Avenue in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Health Department has changed its previously-announced holiday hours for COVID-19 services due to an increased demand for testing.

All three health department clinics will remain closed on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. However, the Menomonee Valley site will now open on Friday, Dec. 31.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations. Calling ahead is recommended, as locations may have adjusted holiday hours.