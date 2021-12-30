Expand / Collapse search

Hayat Pharmacy COVID testing 24/7 on Saturday, Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Hayat Pharmacy article

Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE - Hayat Pharmacy announced that because of the surge in positive COVID-19 case and the high demand for COVID testing, they will be open 24 hours on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2 at its testing center at 807 W. Layton Avenue in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Health Department has changed its previously-announced holiday hours for COVID-19 services due to an increased demand for testing.

All three health department clinics will remain closed on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2. However, the Menomonee Valley site will now open on Friday, Dec. 31.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Those who need COVID-19 services over the weekend should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations. Calling ahead is recommended, as locations may have adjusted holiday hours.

Milwaukee County COVID hospitalizations at 2021 high
article

Milwaukee County COVID hospitalizations at 2021 high

Milwaukee County data shows the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is the highest it has been since 2020. State hospital beds are filling fast.

Masks mandatory, Fiserv Forum events beginning Friday, Dec. 31
article

Masks mandatory, Fiserv Forum events beginning Friday, Dec. 31

Masks will be required inside Fiserv Forum for all events starting Friday, Dec. 31, Milwaukee Bucks public relations confirmed for FOX6 News on Wednesday.

COVID cancels Milwaukee NYE events
article

COVID cancels Milwaukee NYE events

As people get set to ring in 2022, health experts say you should strongly reconsider your plans. COVID concerns and illness have nixed some parties and concerts.

COVID surge, Milwaukee restaurants closing

Several Milwaukee restaurants have announced temporary closures due to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge or due to a number of employees out sick.