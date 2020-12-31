HAWS in Waukesha takes in 50 animals from Louisiana shelter

More than 50 dogs and cats are seeking a new home to start the new year -- arriving Dec. 31 on a special "Wings of Rescue" flight at Crites Field in Waukesha.

The at-risk animals are from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana, and the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha is taking them in.

"Wings of Rescue works with shelters that have overcrowding issues," said Maggie Techtmann, HAWS' director of organization development. "We also respond to natural disasters in this capacity, so then we are able to take care of these animals and give them a fresh start in 2021."

HAWS is partnering with the Lakeshore Shelter and the Jefferson County Humane Society to help find all the animals homes.

Pets will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

