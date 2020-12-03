Have you seen it? Classic car stolen in Jefferson County

article

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a stolen classic car -- and requesting the public's help finding it.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a fully-restored 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen in the Township of Jefferson sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. It bears Wisconsin license plate 69-CMR0.

Along with the vehicle, the suspect(s) took numerous tools from the victim.

If you see the vehicle or have any information regarding the case, you're asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 920-674-7310 or Detective Adam Kleist at 920-674-7312.

