Have you seen him? Milwaukee police seek suspect in armed robbery near 60th and Oklahoma

The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a Sunday armed robbery on the city's south side.

Police said the suspect went into a business near 60th and Oklahoma on Aug. 30 around 7:30 a.m. and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then demanded and obtained property before fleeing westbound on foot.

The suspect is described a male, 35-45 years old, white, 6' tall and 220 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, black gloves, yellow baseball cap and white face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.