Have you seen her? West Allis PD seeks missing, endangered teen

The West Allis Police Department has requested the public's help in locating missing and endangered Dantesia Johnson, 14.

Johnson is described as 5'6" tall, 220 pounds, Black with brown eyes and curly, brown hair. She was last seen on Monday, Dec. 7 near 57th and Greenfield in West Allis.

Police say Johnson suffers from depression, asthma and sleep apnea. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, blue Ugg boots and leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.

