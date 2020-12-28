Have you ever considered giving blood? There’s a critical need

Are you still looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Today and tomorrow Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting their 20th Annual Season of Giving Blood Drive and you can help by sharing a life-saving gift. Brian is at the Zoo with more details.

It takes place Monday, Dec. 28 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Milwaukee County Zoo Peck Welcome Center.

Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is a critical need for O negative donors who carry the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations.

During the drive, Versiti will also be collecting COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) from eligible donors who’ve been pre-qualified. COVID Convalescent Plasma is a blood-related therapy used by hospitals to treat the most severely affected patients. The donated plasma contains antibodies, which can help seriously ill patients fight the infection.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and mandatory masks. COVID-19 antibody tests are being performed on all donations as part of Versiti’s standard testing. The test will inform the donor if they have antibodies reflective of a prior COVID-19 infection.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit https://www.versiti.org/seasonofgiving. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour.

Donors should bring a photo ID that includes the birth date.