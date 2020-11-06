Have furniture you need refurbished? Learn to do the work yourself

Looking for a spot with unique items made by local artisans? Brian has one for you, he‘s in Genesee at This and That Craft Mill where they specialize in handcrafted, repurposed, vintage, and one-of-a-kind items.

This & That at The Mill is a delightful mix of artisans who lovingly create some truly amazing pieces. Take a stroll through our building that is full of finely crafted furniture, home décor, glass art, accessories and jewelry, as well as artistically upcycled pieces and unique vintage finds. The Mill also offers unique items for children, your faithful furry friends and gifts for all occasions. The Mill has become well known for custom furniture refinishing.

You’re sure to find something special amongst all these treasures. Located just 10 minutes south of Delafield, 10 minutes north of Mukwonago and 10 minutes from Waukesha along Hwy 83 in downtown Genesee Depot. Stop in and experience all that The Mill and our historic community has to offer.