Hate crimes near West Allis; victims sought by FBI

The FBI announced on Wednesday, April 27 that it is seeking victims of possible civil rights hate crime violations that may have occurred in and around West Allis in 2021 and 2022.

If you are a resident of West Allis, or adjacent communities and experienced vandalism incidents such as slashed car tires, smashed car windshield and/or received a hate note on your vehicle within the past year, you could be the victim of a federal hate crime.

You are urged to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.