Harvest Fair cream puffs: fall flavors available

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Attention Cream Puff lovers: For the next four days you can get your hands on two tasty flavors

Brian is with Team Cream Puff finding out what fall-themed flavors are available starting today.

MILWAUKEE - Attention Cream Puff lovers for the next four days you can get your hands on two tasty flavors of the State Fair favorite – And one you may have enjoyed last Fall. Brian is with Team Cream Puff finding out what fall-themed flavors are available starting today.

Love it or hate it, Pumpkin Spice flavored food is big this time of year

Brian is down on the fairgrounds with info on the two flavors of cream puffs you can enjoy starting today.

these Cream Puffs will be available through drive-thru pick-up with a pre-Harvest Fair pick-up option on Thursday, Sept. 23. Both flavors will be offered in 3-packs and 6-packs Thursday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 26. Mixing of flavors within packs will not be an available option. 

Last year the Wisconsin State Fair Original Cream Puff changed its flavor for the first time

Brian has details on how to score these tasty treats all weekend long.

Cream Puff Drive-Thru Hours of Operation 

  • Thursday, Sept. 23: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pre-order HERE by Sept. 22 to SAVE and guarantee your Cream Puffs!

Last year Harvest Fair at State Fair was postponed due to Covid, this year it’s back for its 28th year

Brian is getting a preview of the food you can find this weekend at Harvest Fair.

Additionally, these special Cream Puff flavors will be available at Harvest Fair, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 24 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 26. 

Pumpkin Spice and Latte Cream Puffs will be available in single, 3-packs, and 6-packs at Harvest Fair. 

Looking for a fun and family friendly event to enjoy this weekend?

Brian is getting a preview of Harvest Fair where favorites like Pumpkin Bowling, Make Your Own Scarecrow and lumberjack shows are back at State Fair.

Admission to Harvest Fair is FREE, and more information can be found HERE

Harvest Fair Hours of Operation 

  • Friday, Sept. 24: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 25: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This weekend you can celebrate 28 years of Harvest Fair

Brian is hanging out at the Bud Pavilion where some local favorites will be performing this weekend.