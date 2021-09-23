Harvest Fair cream puffs: fall flavors available

Attention Cream Puff lovers for the next four days you can get your hands on two tasty flavors of the State Fair favorite – And one you may have enjoyed last Fall. Brian is with Team Cream Puff finding out what fall-themed flavors are available starting today.

these Cream Puffs will be available through drive-thru pick-up with a pre-Harvest Fair pick-up option on Thursday, Sept. 23. Both flavors will be offered in 3-packs and 6-packs Thursday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 26. Mixing of flavors within packs will not be an available option.

Cream Puff Drive-Thru Hours of Operation

Thursday, Sept. 23: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pre-order HERE by Sept. 22 to SAVE and guarantee your Cream Puffs!

Additionally, these special Cream Puff flavors will be available at Harvest Fair, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 24 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 26.

Pumpkin Spice and Latte Cream Puffs will be available in single, 3-packs, and 6-packs at Harvest Fair.

Admission to Harvest Fair is FREE, and more information can be found HERE.

Harvest Fair Hours of Operation

Friday, Sept. 24: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.