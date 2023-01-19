Authorities in Waukesha County arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly fired shots, led deputies on a chase and barricaded himself inside a home – prompting schools to go on lockdown Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19.

Hartland police were initially dispatched to a business on Richards Road around 2:25 p.m. It was reported that the man was shooting a gun in a parking lot.

Deputies later spotted the man's vehicle in Sussex and tried to pull it over, but the man fled. Officials said the chase ended on Water Tower Court in Sussex when the man barricaded himself inside a home. He was taken into custody around 4:25 p.m.

A shelter in place was issued while authorities searched for the man, putting several area schools on lockdown. It was lifted once the man was located, but Woodside Elementary – across the street from where the standoff ensued – remained on lockdown until just before 5 p.m. At that time, the all clear was given and student release resumed.

A letter to Hamilton School District families said Hamilton High School, Templeton Middle School, Silver Spring Intermediate School and Woodside Elementary School were placed on lockdown. Several school bus routes were also temporarily held in place.

Hamilton schools temporarily on lockdown

Hamilton Superintendent Paul Mielke stated in the letter, "We regularly practice safety drills so our students and staff are prepared for this type of unexpected situation. I am grateful for the quick response from our staff and for the cooperation of our students that enabled us to follow safety protocols. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority."

No one was injured in the Hartland shots fired incident that started the series of events.

Hartland police are referring charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property. The sheriff's department is referring charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement and obstruction.