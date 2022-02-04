Hartland man accused, detonating explosives in Delafield in woods
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Benedict Thums of Hartland is accused of setting off explosives in Delafield appeared in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 4 – facing multiple criminal counts. They include:
- Second-degree recklessly endangering safety
- Possession of improved explosives (four counts)
- Disorderly conduct
Earlier this week, an officer found the 54-year-old man in the woods setting off explosives.
Explosive device detonated in Delafield
When police searched the man’s apartment, officials said more explosives were found – and the apartment building was evacuated.
The Milwaukee Bomb Squad was called in to detonate the remaining devices. Police say they’ve encountered this man before, but he doesn’t appear to have a prior criminal record.
Benedict Thums
In court Friday, cash bond for Thums was set at $5,000. He is due back in court on Feb. 11.
