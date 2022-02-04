Expand / Collapse search

Hartland man accused, detonating explosives in Delafield in woods

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Charges set for Delafield man who set off explosives

DELAFIELD, Wis. - Benedict Thums of Hartland is accused of setting off explosives in Delafield appeared in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 4 – facing multiple criminal counts. They include: 

  • Second-degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Possession of improved explosives (four counts)
  • Disorderly conduct

Earlier this week, an officer found the 54-year-old man in the woods setting off explosives.

Explosive device detonated in Delafield

When police searched the man’s apartment, officials said more explosives were found – and the apartment building was evacuated.

The Milwaukee Bomb Squad was called in to detonate the remaining devices. Police say they’ve encountered this man before, but he doesn’t appear to have a prior criminal record.

Benedict Thums

In court Friday, cash bond for Thums was set at $5,000. He is due back in court on Feb. 11.

