Hartland fire: Victims mourned, investigation continues

In Hartland, six people were found dead after an apartment building fire Friday, Oct. 21. One day later, heartbroken neighbors and loved ones gathered in the neighborhood.

Some left flowers, prayed the rosary or just drove by. It's a tragedy that is hard to understand. For Nicole Siekert, it's hard to even look at.

"I just wanted to come and pray," said Siekert, a family friend of the victims. "We don’t have normal feelings. We don’t know how to react"

"They were so sweet," she said. "Their lives were cut way to short, you know?"

The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in a four-unit building near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Circle. Firefighters said it is unclear exactly how the six people died. Their ages and identities have not been released.

"I just pray for everybody, their family, all the kids – and oh my gosh, all the EMS workers. I can’t – I prayed so much for them," said Siekert.

Thinking back to Friday, neighbor Kathy Slater said the courage of first responders spoke volumes.

"I never saw so many fire departments," said Slater. "I just thank the fire departments and the police departments from all around, I’m just so appreciative of them."

A community trying to understand what happened is taking time to heal and holding each other close.

"You just want to focus on staying strong," Siekert said. "Right now, there is a lot of shock, but it’s the moment – beautiful, silent support – that we can all give to each other right now."

Hartland police plan to offer an update on the criminal investigation Sunday morning, Oct. 23.