Hartland Arrowhead operations, facilities referendums split decision

There were two referendums in Hartland this election day – and they ended with different results.

Katie Fleming worries the outlook is poor for Arrowhead Union High School.

"I guess what keeps coming into my mind is you get what you pay for. And we’re going to get what we pay for," Fleming said. "Other school districts didn’t have rain barrels in their buildings."

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters had their say on two referendums with two different outcomes.

A nearly $2 million operations referendum to pay for things like utilities and special education was narrowly successful. It passed with 50.8% of the vote.

"It just came down to the dollars were too much," said homeowner Kevin McCloud.

But the bigger ask, a $261 million facilities referendum to consolidate Arrowhead's campus into one new school failed. The gap here was wider – 58.5% said no. McCloud said it would have dramatically increased his taxes.

"I’d be willing to chip in $200 to $300 a year. Not 7, 8 or $900 a year," McCloud said.

Superintendent Conrad Farner said in a statement that he is disappointed voters rejected funds for a new school:

"The need to address our aging buildings is not going away so the School Board and the Administration will continue to work with our community until we come up with a solution that a majority of residents support."

Fleming, a 2009 Arrowhead graduate, hopes something gets done soon.

"I just don’t understand how we can say no to kids -- and the future of this town," Fleming said.

Superintendent Farner said this process was successful in getting "great feedback and clear direction" from the community.

