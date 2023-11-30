Hartford students struck crossing street, taken to hospital

article

Two Hartford students were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Thursday morning, Nov. 30.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. near Hartford Union High School. Police said the students were in the crosswalk when a vehicle, driven by another student, turned west from Cedar Street onto Monroe Avenue.

The driver stayed at the scene. The two students who were hit required medical attention for their injuries and were taken to a hospital.

While the cause is under investigation, police said speed and inattentive driving are believed to be contributing factors.