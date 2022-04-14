Hartford mayor gun incident, resignation from board sought

The chair of the Washington County Board of Supervisors is calling on one of his own to step down, saying his presence after a gun incident is "unwanted."

Timothy Michalak holds two elected positions, mayor of Hartford and Washington County supervisor.

After weeks of silence, Mayor Michalak apologized for illegally dropping his gun inside the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Donald Kriefall, the Washington County Board chair, says even with this apology, he wants Michalak gone.

"I’ve been strongly admonished by my attorney that I am not to make a statement or discuss this matter," said Michalak. "I apologize to the good people of Washington County for what happened, and I deeply regret my actions that gave rise to it. On my behalf and on behalf of my family, I thank you."

Deputies are recommending misdemeanor charges against Michalak. He’s accused of dropping his gun inside the sheriff’s department, where it's illegal for members of the public to carry firearms. He says he thought he was "exempt" as an elected official.

"I think the citizens and the Council appreciate your comments from earlier," said Alderman Dennis Hegy. "It has been a stressful couple weeks."

In spite of the March incident, Michalak won both of his re-election bids in April.

Now, the Washington County Board chair is calling for his resignation as supervisor. In a statement, Kriefall calls Michalak's presence on the board "an unwelcome and unwanted distraction." He warns that if Michalak doesn't step down, Kriefall will be "preparing formal charges seeking his removal from the board."

"No one is above the law, period," said Alderman Justin Webb.

At the city level, Alderman Webb made his own request.

"This entire situation is a distraction from the great things happening in Hartford," said Webb. "If this continues to be a distraction, which I fear it will, I would ask that the mayor elevate the best interests of Hartford over his personal interests and do the right thing."

FOX6 News reached out to both Kriefall and Michalak for additional comment Thursday, April 14, but we have yet to hear back.

Charges are still under review by the Dodge County district attorney in Michalak's case.