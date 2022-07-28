Hartford auto detailer leukemia fight, August profits donated

Jim Linski, an auto-shop employee in Hartford, insists on continuing to work, even while fighting cancer. His boss is focused on helping him pay for treatment, and you can help. It's as easy as getting your car cleaned.

For five years, Linski has run the detailing department all by himself. Now in need of his own work, his boss is hoping customers will help him out.

Inside the shop off State Highway 175, it's Linski's job to deliver results.

"You can't make everybody happy all the time, but we damn sure try," said Linski.

To him, detailing is all about the details – cleaning every inch of every car that comes in.

"You can't just do a spot and then the rest of it looks dirty, comparatively speaking," said Linski.

His boss, Kevin Potter, says there's no one better at it.

"He really lives to do this job," said Potter.

That's why Potter wanted to do something more for an employee he considers a friend.

"If you can afford to help somebody, why not do it?" said Potter. "What may not seem like a huge deal to one person is a huge deal to someone else."

A trip to Froedtert in October revealed Linski had leukemia, a drastic change for the 51-year-old who insisted he had to keep working.

Potter shared his plan on Facebook Wednesday night, July 27. He's donating all profits on details and detail certificates in the month of August to Linski.

"I've got enough work for Jim now for months," said Potter.

Potter hopes little generosity can help a friend continue to shine and stay focused on the results.

"This is huge because the bills do pile up," said Linski. "Just knowing that you can talk to somebody, you can't ask for anything more. You really can't."

Uncle Larry's Car Wash in Hartford is also donating a dollar from every car wash in August to Linski.