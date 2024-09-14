Town of Hartford ATV crash, 1 injured; alcohol appears to be a factor

article

One person was seriously injured in an ATV crash in the Town of Hartford in Washington County on Friday night, Sept. 13.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:53 p.m. the sheriff's office was notified about an ATV crash at Arthur Road and County Highway U.

The crash was reported by a person passing by. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with rescue personnel from the Hartford Fire Department.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene prior to the deputies and immediately started life-saving measures on the ATV operator.

The ATV was found upright in the ditch on the northeast corner of the intersection. There was nothing at the scene that indicated that another vehicle was involved.

The only person riding the ATV, a 46-year-old Town of Hartford man, was seriously injured and flown to Aurora Medical Center Summit by Flight for Life with life-threatening injuries.

He was in stable condition at the time of the press release.

The sheriff's office says the crash wasn't witnessed by anyone, and the cause is still under investigation.

Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.