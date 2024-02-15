Harry Potter play; Waukesha West HS among inaugural schools to perform

article

West End Players at Waukesha West High School was selected on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to be one of just 29 schools to perform the new high school edition of the hit Broadway play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

A news release says Broadway Licensing Global ran an online competition asking high school teachers or administrators in the U.S. why their school and/or community is the most "magical" place to produce this show debut. Schools that took part in the competition were to demonstrate their passion and commitment to the arts, student inclusion and diversity, and ways they plan to promote the production within their communities.

Waukesha West has not set the exact dates for its performance. However, it is expected to be performed between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10, 2024. The production will be considered the play's first official stagings.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play takes place 19 years after the source material book series, and follows Harry Potter's son Albus and his friendship with Scorpius, the son of rival Draco Malfoy, in their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The high school version of the Potter play has been developed by the work's original creative team, including playwright Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, and with sign-off by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, the release says. The adaptation, announced last year, shortens the piece's runtime, along with creating solutions that make the professional production's high-tech wizardry possible regardless of budget size.