Harris, Trump campaigns in Wisconsin; voters weigh in on policies

With both campaigns visiting Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 20, how would their proposed policies affect Wisconsin?

At Miss Katie's Diner, food and politics are a familiar combination.

With Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz visiting Milwaukee for a rally, that combination is served up once again.

Tommy Pigott is the strategic communications director for the Republican National Committee. When it comes to the economy, he said he wants Wisconsin voters to know former President Donald Trump wants to eliminate federal taxes on tips and more.

"President Trump’s policies put American workers first," Pigott said. "He wants to eliminate taxes on social security for seniors. He wants to have a manufacturing policy that puts American workers first."

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris laid out her economic plan. She said she also wants to end federal taxes on tips.

Michael Mingus is a Marquette University student and Harris supporter. Student debt and the economy are important to him.

"I think she’s brought a new life to the Democratic Party," Mingus said. "I feel like we can’t like the American dream anymore, because I feel like money is just…"

There’s a goal to build three million new housing units in four years, but it’s not clear how many would be built in southeastern Wisconsin.

Harris also said she’d ask Congress to pass legislation giving buyers up to $25,000 toward a down payment for their first home.

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, people shared their abortion stories. Harris has campaigned on supporting abortion rights.

"I care about women’s issues," Mingus said.

"President Trump has been clear that he would not sign a national abortion ban," Pigott said.

Some voters want a piece of the pie. Others hope whoever wins has a policy combination that makes an impact here at home.