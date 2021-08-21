Harley ride benefits Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute

House of Harley-Davidson partnered with the Milwaukee Fire Department for a motorcycle ride for a good cause Saturday, Aug. 21, aimed at helping firefighters in our community.

Saturday’s ride benefited the Junior Fire Institute.

Milwaukee is known for its love of motorcycles and love for the community.

"Our number one initiative -- to remain local with charities, fire responders, fire department, police department, veterans – anything we can do to help local events and charities is what we’re trying to do," said Mark McClain, director of business development at House of Harley-Davidson.

That’s why it's easy for House of Harley-Davidson to partner with the Milwaukee Fire Department year after year to help fundraise for their annual Junior Fire Institute.

"The partnership is important because it demonstrates that people outside of our immediate sphere in the fire department are aware of the importance of us connecting with young in the community and getting them into our fire department," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

From 14-year-old teenagers to 20-year-old young adults, the campers get three days of hands-on training to see if firefighting is something they’d like to pursue as a career.

"We want young adults to know right away that this isn’t an easy career, but man, if you train and work hard, it's something you can get after," said Lt. Jeffrey Gauthier, training director.

The camp takes place once every summer, but the Junior Fire Institute has training opportunities year-round.