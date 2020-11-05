Harley-Davidson's time as major Summerfest sponsor comes to an end

article

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. released a statement on Thursday, Nov. 5 that said Harley-Davidson's role as a major sponsor of the fest has come to an end.

The statement says the motorcycle maker has been a sponsor for the last two decades -- and goes on to say the following:

"We enjoyed having Harley-Davidson associated with Summerfest and celebrate the many diverse artists that played the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse through the years, including Keith Urban, Pitbull, Hall & Oates, Scorpions, Wiz Khalifa, The Doobie Brothers, Lil Uzi Vert, Louis The Child, and Sugarland.

"As times change, Summerfest, the Milwaukee business community, and our sponsors evolve, bringing new opportunities. All of us at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. are looking forward to a new chapter of the festival in 2021, including bringing on new partners to grow Summerfest. The magic of music is at the core of the Summerfest experience, and the same world-class performances will live on, allowing a new generation of performers and fans to create festival memories."

The 53rd edition of Summerfest is set to take place June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2021.