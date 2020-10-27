Harley-Davidson unveils Serial 1 Cycle Company, maker of eBicycles

Harley-Davidson revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 27 the creation of Serial 1 Cycle Company, an eBicycle company that the motorcycle maker says is "designed to change the way the world moves again." The new company’s first line of products will arrive in spring 2021.

The Serial 1 Cycles website says the company was "created for the sole purpose of delivering innovative eBicycles that make every ride an adventure. Combining Harley-Davidson’s world-class product development capability with the agility of a start-up brand, Serial 1 Cycles offers premium eBicycles guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle."

Credit: Serial 1 Cycles/Harley-Davidson

Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company, issued the following statement in a news release:

"The dynamic, fast-growing eBicycle space is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution. The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the eBicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure."

Credit: Serial 1 Cycles/Harley-Davidson

Advertisement

Credit: Serial 1 Cycles/Harley-Davidson

The Serial 1 brand is led today by a team of Harley-Davidson alumni including Jason Huntsman, President; Ben Lund, Vice President, Product Development; Aaron Frank, Brand Director; and Hannah Altenburg, Lead Brand Marketing Specialist.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The website hints to a public reveal of the first production versions from Serial 1 coming on Nov. 16. Learn more at Serial1.com.