Harley-Davidson Museum reopens with new ‘off-road’ exhibit

The Harley Davidson Museum officially reopened Friday, March 5 after being closed for almost four months, shut down for a second time in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harley Davidson Museum is finally able to welcome bikers and motorcycle lovers once again.

"To close up the doors of the Harley Davidson Museum was so heartbreaking, but just makes it that much more satisfying to open back up again," Public Relations and Project Manager Tim McCormick said.

With masks required and sanitation stations around every corner, precautions are in place to keep you safe.

"To finally be able to welcome them back to campus, it's mutually beneficial because we get a kick out of it and they’re finally able to experience the Harley Davidson Museum again," McCormick said.

Before the shutdown, the museum had a lot in store, including their new off-road exhibit.

"We had it built and ready to fire back in November a day before we were forced to close, so no one got to see this yet. We’re excited for people to learn the stories of off-road Harley Davidson," he said.

This exhibit as well as the MOTOR Bar and Restaurant are open with limited capacity.

Museum officials encourage you to order your tickets online so transactions can be as contactless as possible.

For more information, visit their website.