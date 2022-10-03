Harlem Globetrotters at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 31

article

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their World Tour to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters fans can sign up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com and gain access to the presale on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the presale offer code.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience!

The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Milwaukee area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!