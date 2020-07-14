'Hard decision to make:' Sheboygan County Fair CANCELED for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- - The Sheboygan County Fair has been canceled for 2020, fair officials announced on Tuesday, July 14.



"It was a hard decision to make as we know so many of you look forward to our county fair every year, but we are committed to the health of everyone involved. With that being said we look forward to seeing you all back for the 2021 Sheboygan County Fair," said the Sheboygan County Fair Board.









