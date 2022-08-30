Las Vegas named happiest travel destination in North America — See the top 10

article

Where is the "happiest" place to travel in North America? Las Vegas, apparently.

Club Med, a French hospitality group with all-inclusive resorts around the world, released a list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations for 2022, including those ranked in North America, Europe, and worldwide overall.

The ranking was based on the 50 most visited tourist destinations globally and using nine metrics, which included crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers in a restaurant, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ+ friendliness, and an overall happiness score on a scale of 0 to 100.

After compiling a final average score for each city, "Sin City" came out on top as the most popular destination for vacationers in search of a happy getaway, according to Club Med.

"Las Vegas had the edge thanks to a wide range of daytime activities, perfect for visitors planning to make the most of their stay," the group said in a statement.

Top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America

Las Vegas, Nevada New Orleans, Louisiana Vancouver, Canada San Francisco, California Washington, D.C. Los Angeles, California Portland, Oregon Toronto, Canada Halifax, Canada Nashville, Tennessee

"All of these beautiful destinations have so much to offer, with a range of day trips and spa and wellness centres, we can certainly understand why these destinations made the list," Club Med said in its report.

Happiest travel destinations in Europe

FILE - Tourists are walking on the Barceloneta pier heading for the beach wearing beachwear and hats on July 11, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Europe’s iconic cities were "a clear favorite" among those seeking happy tourist destinations, the group said.

Barcelona, Spain, was ranked No. 1 on the Europe list, thanks to its beaches, art, and architecture, among other attractions in the cosmopolitan city. Amsterdam, Netherlands, Budapest, Hungary, Porto, Portugal, and Marseille, Franke, rounded out the top five happiest destinations.

Madrid, Spain, Dublin, Ireland, London, England, Valencia, Spain, and Milan, Italy, followed in the top 10 rankings.

3 US destinations make worldwide list

The overall world’s happiest holiday destinations for 2022 were also calculated, and Bali, Indonesia, was No. 1 and three U.S. cities made the top 10.

"Our research found that Bali was the most popular destination for those in search of a happy, stress free getaway," Club Med said in the report. "Bali came out on top due to the incredible spa and wellness centres it has to offer and amazing outdoor activities – perfect for those looking for both relaxation and adventure on their holiday."

FILE - Tourists at Batubolong Beach in Canggu, Bali, Indonesia, on May 6, 2022. Photographer: Putu Sayoga/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Following Bali, Las Vegas, Barcelona, and Amsterdam ranked again as the top 5 happiest destinations worldwide.

"With over 40 outdoor activities, Las Vegas is the place to be if it’s an adventure you're after. This city also has a high safety score so you can feel at ease while exploring all Las Vegas has to offer," Club Med said.

"New Orleans and Barcelona were great options for those in search of an LGBTQ+ friendly destination, both scoring the maximum LGBTQ+ rank - so you will be as happy as can be on your holiday," the group added.

Rounding out the top 10 happiest holiday destinations worldwide were Budapest, Hungary, Vancouver, Canada, San Francisco, Dubai, UAE, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.