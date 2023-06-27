Hank Aaron State Trail; portion closed during 2023 Wisconsin State Fair

article

Wisconsin State Fair Park officials with help from the Wisconsin DNR announced on Tuesday, June 27 the Hank Aaron State Trail will be closed between 76th Street and 84th Street during the 2023 fair, August 3-13. Bicyclists and hikers alike should take note.

The Hank Aaron State Trail runs and passes over State Fair Park north of W. Schlinger Avenue west of the Fair Park. Fifth Street within the Fair Park and W. Pierce Street east of the Fair Park.

"This closure is critical to ensuring that the perimeter of State Fair Park is fully secured and will help us with our goal of providing a safe and enjoyable visit to the more than one million visitors the State Fair welcome each year," said John Yingling, Chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors, in a news release.

The release says In recent years, State Fair Park Management and police have worked to secure the entire perimeter of the Fair Park by adding metal detectors at all admission entrances, installing more secure fencing, instituting bag size restrictions, and reconfiguring gates, entrances, and exits. Allowing an elevated trail that runs directly over visitors and vendors at State Fair Park to stay open during the State Fair severely compromises this secure perimeter, officials say.

The recommended alternative routes are shown in the map just above. It is understood that various routes may be utilized based on preference and destination.

In advance of the closure, which will begin on Aug. 3, State Fair Park staff will post signage on the trail about the closure dates and alternate routes. State Fair Park will also be adding additional striping for bike lanes in both direction on North St. (Adler), which runs between the State Fair Park North Parking lot and the UScellular Main Entrance.