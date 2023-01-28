Handmade art and DIY ideas from re: craft and relic

Three times a year, re:Craft and Relic is held at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin as a two-day, ticketed Midwest market. This curated market is the largest in the region, featuring artists, designers, and curators selling only the best vintage, handmade, and upcycled products. 150+ artisans, makers, vintage curators, pop-up shops, food trucks, and mobile boutiques will be there, so you won't be disappointed!

To find out more information about the market and how to get a ticket go to recraftandrelic.com.

.