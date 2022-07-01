Halsey responds to fans who left Arizona concert following her speech supporting abortion

Halsey doubled down on supporting abortion rights Wednesday while responding to fans who left upset from her Sunday night concert in Phoenix, Arizona.

That night, Halsey criticized the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, prompting some fans to leave the show.

The 27-year-old singer, who uses she/they pronouns, begged fans to "do the work" to protect each person's right "for the rest of their lives" while speaking to the crowd at the Ak-Chin Pavilion about their pro-choice stance between a break in songs.

Halsey later took to Twitter to back up their views.

"The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb," She wrote. "No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism."

During Sunday's concert, Halsey paced back and forth as she addressed the crowd in a video shared on Twitter .

"The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience because I see so many people who deserve to have incredible lives, who deserve the right to health care that they need, who deserve the right to choose themselves in the situation where there is a choice," Halsey said. "I look at every single one of you, and I don't want you to ever have to be in a situation where you don’t have access to that.

"If you don't like it, you can go home right now, I don't care."

One fan tweeted: "THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT."

HOLLYWOOD STARS SHARE THEIR ABORTION STORIES AFTER SUPREME COURT ROE V. WADE RULING

The "Without Me" singer didn't seem fazed writing, "Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out."

Halsey shared similar words with the audience at Tuesday night's show in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion where People magazine reported fans began chants of "F--- [Texas Attorney General] Ken Paxton!" and "F--- [Governor] Greg Abbott!"

"Honored to have my audience," Halsey tweeted Wednesday. "Proud they cultivate a space where emotion and action meet. Love doing what I do. And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there. Show must go on."

Halsey and partner Alev Aydin welcomed son Ender Ridley in July 2021.

The June 24 decision by by SCOTUS effectively ended recognition of a constitutional right to abortion, which had been in place since 1973, and gives individual states the power to allow, limit or ban the practice altogether.

Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh voted in favor of ending the landmark federal abortion protection . Chief Justice John Roberts did not approve of ending Roe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The majority has overruled Roe and Casey for one and only one reason: because it has always despised them, and now it has the votes to discard them," justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in a joint, 59-page dissent.

" In overruling Roe and Casey, this Court betrays its guiding principles. With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent."

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM